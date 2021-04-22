Chicago Fire season 9 episode 13 return date: ‘Don’t Hang Up’







Following tonight’s new episode, are you interested in checking out the Chicago Fire season 9 episode 13 return date? To go along with that, are you hungry for some other details on what the story ahead will be?

There are a few different things that we need to get to within this piece, but as always, let’s kick things off here with the bad news: There is no Chicago Fire episode next week. What gives? There is mostly one reason behind this, and it’s tied back to NBC wanting to save their stories for May sweeps. It makes a lot of sense, given that you’re talking about their most-lucrative ratings period of the year. Why wouldn’t they want episodes on the air when they can make the most money out of it? That’s what they are prioritizing and we don’t see that changing at any point in the years to come. (For the record, episode 13 is airing on Wednesday, May 5.)

Now, let’s get to the next question: What’s coming up in terms of the story? Below, the Chicago Fire season 9 episode 13 synopsis has some more information all about that:

05/05/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A mysterious caller who is in danger relies on Kidd to help save her and her brother. The firehouse helps Cruz get ready for fatherhood. TV-14

What we’re excited about here is rather simple: A huge episode for Stella Kidd! She deserves to have a ton of great material, and what could make this one so fascinating is seeing her be reliant on almost entirely her voice. She may not have any other tool at her disposal, so she’ll have to make use of her ability to communicate. It’s another way for the show to demonstrate how characters can be heroes.

