Is Jesse Spencer leaving Chicago Fire? The Casey – head injury crisis







Is Jesse Spencer leaving Chicago Fire? With some of the things that are happening to Matt Casey right now, we understand the fear.

For those who are unaware, right now what Casey is dealing with are the aftereffects of a head injury, one that leaves him in a position where he may have to leave the Chicago Fire Department. At the very least, it’s causing him to step back from his shift while he waits to get some additional results. (Luckily, there are a lot of firefighters at 51 who are more than capable of picking up the slack for a little while, right?)

We’re going to do our best to stay optimistic on Casey’s future, mostly because an injury like this would be a terribly-sad way to say goodbye to this character. He still brings so much stuff to the firehouse, and there are definitely a lot more stories to tell when it comes to him and Brett. He’s one of the anchors of the show alongside Taylor Kinney (Severide), and the world just wouldn’t be the same without him.

In the end, our real hope is that Casey will eventually be able to be cleared for duty and resume much of the work that he’s done over time. If there is anything we’re afraid of at present, it’s that head injuries do have a tendency to lag. They’re unpredictable, and often require a lot of recovery. At one point during the process, you may not even know that you’re having any symptoms. This is why we see so many issues when it comes to concussions.

Here is the big news…

Matt is going to be okay! It turned out that he had more of a shoulder problem than a head problem, and that he would be able to continue his work. Jesse is not going anywhere!

Of course, this episode also raised a ton of Casey/Brett questions…

Do you think we’ll be seeing Jesse Spencer stick around Chicago Fire as Casey?

Do you think we'll be seeing Jesse Spencer stick around Chicago Fire as Casey?

