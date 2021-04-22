Is Nick Gehlfuss leaving Chicago Med; is Will Halstead leaving ED?







Is Nick Gehlfuss leaving Chicago Med and his character of Will Halstead? How concerned should we really be about this?

If you watched Wednesday night’s new episode, we at least understand why you may have some pause on the subject. Near the end of the episode, Dr. Halstead got what was a rather appetizing offer: Leave the ED and work on clinical trials full-time. He’s clearly good at it, and we have to imagine that there is also a substantial amount of money to be made. You can help people, but in a very different way.

Of course, there are some drawbacks to doing this. Take, for example, getting away from the immediacy of working in emergency medicine and fighting in order to save lives on the ground floor. Also, Will has such a personal history with so many of the doctors and nurses there; it’s hard to let that go.

For the time being, we’re hopeful that Gehlfuss and Will could stay put. There is no word at the moment that the actor is leaving the show — if he was, we have a hard time thinking that he would right in the middle of the season. There are a lot of stories left to go! That means opportunities to see the Will character grow, evolve, and change. It just feels like there is a LOT left that could and should be explored here.

The unfortunate thing is that we’ll probably be waiting for a good while to get answers; the next new episode of Chicago Med is not until May, and who knows if we’ll get some more information at that point? This could be a decision that plays out for the vast majority of the remaining episodes and we have to be prepared for that.

What do you think is going to happen to Will Halstead on Chicago Med?

