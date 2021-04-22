Chicago Med season 6 episode 13 return date: Is Natalie okay?







Want to get the Chicago Med season 6 episode 13 return date, or some additional news on the subject of what lies ahead? We’ve got a few different things to talk through here!

Let’s start things off, though, with the following bit of bad news: There is no new episode planned for next week anymore. While originally there was a hope that you’d see the drama back on the air next week, you are going to see it now instead on Wednesday, May 5. The title here is “What a Tangled Web We Weave,” and we’ve got a pretty good feeling that there is a lot of drama coming around the bend. How else can you describe Natalie Manning being put in a concerning situation?

Below, we’ve got the full Chicago Med season 6 episode 13 synopsis with some additional news now all about what lies ahead:

05/05/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : An auto accident sends Goodwin into a spiral as she tries to help a young boy and his mother. Natalie’s secretive behavior begins to draw the attention of Dr. Marcel and Dr. Halstead. TV-14

Schedule-wise, the future of Chicago Med this season goes a little like this: There could be new episodes throughout the month of May! This is basically NBC doing whatever they can in order to ensure that they get their money’s worth out of sweeps, a critical ratings period. We know that Chicago Med has already been renewed for a season 7 and beyond, so at least there’s nothing to worry about when it comes to that. Instead, we can go ahead and put the focus on everything else.

