The Circle season 2 episode 9 premiere date, preview: Another twist!







Are you excited to check out The Circle season 2 episode 9 on Netflix? If so, you better be prepared to wait a little while.

Following tonight’s big four-episode launch, which featured new arrivals plus some more twists (Jack and Lisa are now one player?), the next four episodes will be coming to the streaming service in a week. Netflix is sticking to their guns of doing a weekly rollout here for one simple reason: Clearly, this is something that works for them. We know that there are people who would prefer to get new episodes all at once; there may be others, meanwhile, who would prefer more of a weekly rollout.

So what will be coming on episode 9? We suppose that the immediate aftermath will be spent watching Jack and Lisa play as one person after both of them were eliminated as solo players … and Catfishes. (We’re still salty about Jack being forced to do a makeup challenge while pretending to be a young woman.) There are more blockings that are coming as we get closer and closer to the end.

Who is the most likely to win at this point? It’s hard to imagine putting anyone other than Chloe at the top of the list right now, mostly because she’s been well-insulated in just about every direction. It’s going to take a real unified effort to take her down a peg or two.

What do you most want to see on The Circle season 2 episode 9?

Who are you rooting for right now to win the whole season? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also stick around — there are some more updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Netflix.)

