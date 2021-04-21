Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight, April 21?







Can you expect to see Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD bringing new episodes to the table tonight? Is there a lot of great stuff to look forward to? As per usual within these articles, we’ve got a lot of stuff to discuss.

In this case in particular, though, what we’ve got to talk about is a fantastic dose of good news! You’ll have a chance to see new episodes of all three shows on the air starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. Since there is another hiatus coming after the fact, you have to take advantage and watch live! Each one of them has some very important stories to tell, and that is especially true for Matt Casey when it comes to his future at Firehouse 51.

To better prepare yourself for all of the above, we’d suggest to go ahead and check out synopses for all three of these shows below…

Chicago Med, “Some Things Are Worth the Risk” – 04/21/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dean and Ethan respond to a scene that brings back some bad memories. When Carol’s condition worsens, Natalie is willing to do whatever it takes to get her mom feeling better. TV-14

Chicago Fire, “Natural Born Firefighter” – 04/21/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : While Mouch makes an incredible save, all eyes are on a mystery man who helped save his neighbor. Casey worries about his future at the CFD. TV-14

Chicago PD, “Due Process” – 04/21/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : The team pursues a crafty serial rapist. Sergeant Voight finds himself resisting some old, familiar tendencies in his quest for justice. TV-14

The Chicago PD storyline is going to give us a chance to address something VERY important when it comes to Voight. He’s long been a guy intent on doing things his way, but that way doesn’t quite coincide with what’s going on with the larger department. Is he ever going to be able to figure this out?

