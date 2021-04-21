Blue Bloods season 11 episode 13 spoilers: Why are Danny, Baez fighting?







As you would imagine, there is a lot coming up on Blue Bloods season 11 episode 13 when it returns to CBS on Friday, April 30. This is an episode entitled “Fallen Heroes,” and for Danny and Baez, conflict could be at the center of their story.

Are we a little bit bummed by that? Sure, largely due to the fact that these two recently seemed on better terms than ever. As a matter of fact, there were questions around whether or not their relationship could turn romantic! So why could they be fighting now? To the surprise of no one, it has to do with a case. Or, to be more specific, a case involving a murder at a comedy club, where the lead suspect just so happens to be a comedian who Danny very-much likes.

Can a popular comic also be a killer? Sure, and it brings a whole new meaning to the phrase “you killed out there tonight.” Yet, it’s also early for us to sit here and condemn them without seeing the episode or any evidence.

With that being said, it’s not altogether hard to take Baez’s side in this instance. She knows more than we do, and she also may be concerned that Danny’s judgment is somewhat clouded by the situation around him. He is obviously going to see whatever he wants to see when it comes to a comedian he enjoys, much as anyone would when they come into a situation with an obvious bias.

Luckily, we know that Danny is a reasonable-enough person to see the truth, and we certainly think that we’ve watched enough Blue Bloods over the years to know that the vast majority of conflicts will be eventually worked out. It’s just a matter of talking things through and getting past the initial reaction to the case.

