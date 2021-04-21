Blue Bloods season 11 filming complete! See star’s message







We know that the Blue Bloods season 11 finale is airing on CBS next month; now, we’re hearing that the cast and crew are done filming it!

In a new post on Instagram, series star Bridget Moynahan (Erin) confirmed that filming is officially done — we know that Marisa Ramirez (Baez) finished last week, but different performers rarely finish up at the same exact time. Bridget and some other cast members may have had a few other things to do yesterday to tie the story together for the season — take, for example, a family dinner or something in that vein.

In finishing up production this week, this gives the crew an ample amount of time to edit together the finale in time for its May 14 airdate. Episodes 15 and 16 are going to air the same night, which suggests to us that the stories could be linked in some way. There has been chatter already about episode 15 being tied at least somewhat to Joe Hill, and our hope is that both he and Nicky (who hasn’t turned up in a while) could be around for the end of the season.

So what could be coming up for Erin in particular in the finale? We know that there are two major stories she is involved in right now: Conflict with the new District Attorney, and also her burgeoning relationship with Jack. While there is no guarantee we’ll see him again this season, it does feel like there is a spark there once more. It would be nice if they can find a way to move forward together, though romance is never going to be front and center for her story. It hasn’t been at any point to date!

Given that there is already a Blue Bloods season 12 renewal, at least we have nothing to be concerned over when it comes to the long-term future.

