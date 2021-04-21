Big Sky episode 13 spoilers: What’s coming up in ‘White Lion’?







Big Sky episode 13 is set to premiere on ABC next week, and we’ve got a good sense already of what’s coming up. Let’s just say that there’s drama aplenty, a potential murder investigation, and also the continued search for Ronald.

What we’re getting at here is fairly simple: Cassie and Jenny are going to have their hands full! This is a big, dramatic episode ahead, and you have to be prepared for twists and turns around almost every corner.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the Big Sky episode 13 synopsis below:

“White Lion” – Cassie and Jenny hear that a body has been discovered on the Kleinsasser ranch and, fearing the worst, Jenny takes the investigation up a notch, but the Kleinsassers have a plan of their own. Meanwhile, Cassie teams up with Lindor to follow a hot lead on Ronald, who, suspicious that his whereabouts have been revealed, decides to do some damage control—or perhaps just damage, on “Big Sky,” TUESDAY, APRIL 27 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Just from reading that alone, one thing feels clear: Ronald’s going to cause some problems. We’ve seen what he is capable of throughout this season and the more threatened he feels, the more dangerous he becomes. Cassie and Jenny are going to have to look over their shoulder at just about every moment.

Beyond this particular story, one thing we’re still waiting on is whether or not there will be a season 2 renewal. Are we somewhat-hopeful? Sure, but the series returned from its long hiatus with its smallest audience yet. It’s clear at this point that the long break did Big Sky no favors, and we wonder if they will change up the schedule in the event that it does get another chance.

