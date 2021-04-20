Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS, delayed by current events?







Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? There were originally plans for it to be, but have those since changed? We do have a few different things to dive into here in the light of the Derek Chauvin verdict earlier today.

In light of the trial, CBS has opted to shake up their schedule. FBI: Most Wanted, FBI, and NCIS are all now airing repeats, and the planned episodes for tonight are being pushed back one week. As far as we know, this will not alter the finale date; the only thing that will change is that there is one less hiatus between now and the end of these seasons. We know that this is a last-minute change, but clearly, it’s something that the network thought was for the best in light of current events.

So while you do wait for the episode “Obstruction” to air, let’s go ahead and share details all about it! You can see the synopsis for it below, plus also the episode that follows in “Criminal Justice.” (Remember that the dates on these press releases are no longer correct in light of everything that we’ve spelled out.)

“Obstruction” – After a double murder takes place in a small town, the team goes after the vigilante who relies on internet sleuths to exact revenge on suspects in the name of justice. Also, Jess and Sarah’s relationship continues to grow, but not everyone approves, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, April 20 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

“Criminal Justice” – When a young man accidentally shoots a cop in self-defense and goes on the run, the team members find themselves in a moral dilemma on the best way to carry out justice. Also, Barnes and her wife struggle with their plans to have another child, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, April 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

If you love FBI: Most Wanted, just have some confidence that both of these stories will prove to be worth the wait.

