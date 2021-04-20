Is FBI new tonight on CBS, or delayed by trial verdict?







Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’ll of course take that question on, especially in light of the past few hours.

Following the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial earlier today, the network has decided to pull new episodes of this show plus NCIS and also FBI: Most Wanted. More than likely, these episodes will now air next week, and there may be new episodes that air from here until we get to the end of the season. There may no longer be any hiatuses on the schedule.

The episode of FBI season 3 that was originally scheduled is entitled “Brother’s Keeper,” and you can see a synopsis for it below:

“Brother’s Keeper” – After a man is killed by an explosive package shipped to his home, the team attempts to capture the sender and intercept his latest deadly parcel. Also, Maggie tries to trust her younger sister, Erin (Adrienne Rose Bengtsson), is truly staying out of trouble as a new college student in NYC, on FBI, Tuesday, April 20 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Note: This press release was issued before the delay.)

You can also see a promo below to get some more insight as to what lies ahead. Based on all of the action and drama that is present here, this one will absolutely be worth the wait. This show will be firing on all cylinders through the remainder of the season.

While you wait for the show to return, why not take a look at the episode following “Brother’s Keeper”? This one is entitled “Fathers and Sons,” and odds are, it will now air in early May:

“Fathers and Sons” – The team rushes to track down two doctors abducted by a desperate father willing to do anything to save his son. Also, Jubal’s uncertainty in his family life affects his judgement during the hostage situation, on FBI, Tuesday, April 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI right now

What do you want to see on FBI season 3 moving forward?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the subject below! Once you do just that, be sure to also stick around for some further insight that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







