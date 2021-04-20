Prodigal Son season 2 episode 10 spoilers: A look at ‘Exit Strategy’







As you prepare for Prodigal Son season 2 episode 10 on Fox next week, are you prepared for all of the twists and turns within? The title for this hour is “Exit Strategy,” and signs point already to this being one of Martin’s most desperate hours. He is intent on speaking with his son, but Malcolm is just not giving him the time of day.

Meanwhile, Jessica is doing almost the opposite! This is one of those stories where the writers are eager to throw all of its different characters for a loop, especially when some are acting via their own self-interest and almost nothing else.

Below, we’ve got the full Prodigal Son season 2 episode 10 synopsis with some more news on what lies ahead:

As Malcolm distances himself from Martin, Jessica does the opposite, diving head-first into the past for the sake of her tell-all book. Meanwhile, Martin is desperate to get in touch with his son ahead of his imminent plans, as Dr. Vivian Capshaw grows increasingly suspicious. Meanwhile, the NYPD investigates a crime of passion in the all-new “Exit Strategy” episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Tuesday, April 27 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PR-210) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Here’s where you know that this is going to be a crazy episode: Almost nothing is being said about the case itself! When the onus is put on some of the character stories first and foremost, it tells you that we’re building towards something massive. There are only so many episodes left this season, so you should go ahead and be prepared for anything. This is where the writers need to pull out all of the stops, given that there’s no guaranteed season 3 renewal and you want to do what you can to ensure that this happens.

