The Resident season 4 episode 11 spoilers: A tornado hits Chastain







The Resident season 4 episode 11 is poised to air on Fox in one week’s time, and at the core of the story will be a disaster. We’ve seen this before on other medical dramas over the years, stories that are defined by a dramatic weather event that rocks a hospital. How do the doctors react to it? It’s a race against time, and these are the sort of stories that put characters into the worst situation imaginable.

Granted, some of the characters at Chastain have gone through it already. They’ve dealt with a global health crisis, violent situations, corporate takeovers, and a whole lot more. What’s another horrible situation to add to the list? They just have to be prepared to act quickly in order to avoid total disaster.

For a few more details all about what’s coming here, be sure to check out the full The Resident season 4 episode 11 synopsis:

When a tornado touches down in Atlanta with Chastain directly in its path, the entire staff goes into crisis mode. Conrad and Nic work on an injured EMT and Devon and Leela (guest star Anuja Joshi) become trapped with a man who has severe head trauma, causing them to operate with limited medical supplies. Meanwhile, Bell pulls The Raptor and Dr. Wong (guest star Conrad Ricamora) onto a case involving a young cancer patient in need of a very risky surgery and Cain gets assigned a new resident in the all-new “After the Storm” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, April 27 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-411) (TV-14 L, V)

Ultimately, this is one of those episodes where the state of the hospital will directly impact the state of the characters. How do you recover from a hospital in peril like this? You can reach a breaking point, and we just that nobody quite gets there over the course of the hour.

