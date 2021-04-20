Is The Flash new tonight on The CW? ‘The People v. Killer Frost’







Is The Flash new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we’ll hand down an answer to that question — and, of course, look to the future. There is a lot to dive into here!

Unfortunately, we have to kick things off here with a dose of bad news — alas, there is no installment coming onto the network tonight. What gives with that? It’s a part of an extended hiatus, though in comparison to what Riverdale is going through, it’s really not that bad at all. The Grant Gustin series will be returning on Tuesday, May 4, and with an installment entitled “The People V. Killer Frost.” If you haven’t seen the synopsis for it yet, you can check that out below:

CAITLIN FIGHTS TO CLEAR FROST – With Frost (Danielle Panabaker) facing an unjust punishment for her past crimes, Caitlin goes to great lengths to save her sister. Meanwhile, Barry’s (Grant Gustin) efforts to protect Speed Force Nora (guest star Michelle Harrison) lead to a shocking discovery. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#708). Original airdate 5/4/2021

One of the things we are excited to see within this episode is just The Flash taking on the identity of a courtroom thriller for a week. What makes this case so tricky is that Frost has done some bad things in the past; she has changed her ways, but is it enough to overcome this obstacle? She’s going to need help from a lot of her friends, plus a certain second self in Caitlin. The story for Barry, meanwhile, is a little more complicated — we’re still building towards something here with Speed Force Nora and the other characters we’ve encountered. Where we are going in the end here still remains to be seen, but the writers will likely take their time.

Related – Check out some other news on The Flash right now

What do you want to see on The Flash season 7 when it returns to the air?

Be sure to let us know now in the attached comments! After you do that, come back around for all sorts of other updates on the CW series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







