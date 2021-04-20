Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? Prepare for season 5 episode 14







Is This Is Us new tonight over on NBC? Are we facing a pretty long wait until season 5 episode 14 officially comes on the air? We have a couple of things to break down within this article…

Unfortunately, we can’t say that a lot of what we have to break down here falls under “positive news.” After all, there is no new episode tonight. Why? We’re in the midst of (sigh) another extended break. Per the promo below, This Is Us is currently not slated to return until Tuesday, May 11, which is when the first of the final three episodes of the season are going to air. There aren’t too many details ahead about said episode, but there’s been some chatter that a big Beth episode is coming.

What about some other characters? We have a feeling that there’s another appearance from Jennifer Morrison either this season or next, and there could be something more involving Sophie, as well. We don’t think Kevin’s past is entirely in the past, but that’s just our opinion. We’d also like to see something more from Toby on the job hunt, and maybe then also Kate getting more settled in to her job.

Of course, we really want to learn more about Rebecca and Miguel’s love story, but all signs point to this happening at some point in season 6. Because of Mandy Moore’s maternity leave, we’re still not entirely sure how many more episodes she’ll appear in before the end of this season.

Hopefully, by this time next week we will at least have a synopsis for what lies ahead. Time will tell…

What do you want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 5 episode 14?

