Queen Sugar season 6: Is it renewed, canceled? Premiere date hopes







Are you going to see a Queen Sugar season 6 on OWN following tonight’s finale — or, should you expect this to be the end of the road? As you would imagine, we’ve got a lot of important stuff to tackle within this piece!

Let’s kick things off here, though, by sharing a little bit of good news: We’re far from the end of the series at the moment! Queen Sugar has already been renewed for another season, and this was actually done earlier this year. The network gave viewers the rare luxury of being comfortable through most of the season; at the time the renewal was announced, creator and executive producer Ava DuVernay had the following to say:

“What a joy and an honor to continue the stories of Queen Sugar with our partners at OWN and Warner Bros. … On behalf of every producer, editor, costumer, grip, writer, cast member and all departments involved in making this series, we’re delighted to delve into a sixth season and to bring or beautiful audience more of the Bordelon family.”

As for when you can expect Queen Sugar season 6 to premiere, our hope is that it will be back on the air in early 2022. With us getting (hopefully) closer to the end of the health crisis, there’s a chance that production will be able to go a little more smoothly this time around. We’re sure that the writers will continue to address current events, combining these with important stories about the family and what they face week in and week out.

It’s too early to tell how many more seasons Queen Sugar has left, but we’ll go ahead and say this: We’re excited to keep checking out the series however long it’s present.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Queen Sugar

What do you want to see when it comes to Queen Sugar season 6?

To go along with this, when do you want to see the series back on the air? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: OWN.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







