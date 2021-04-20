The Blacklist season 8 episode 16 spoilers: The N-13 investigation







The Blacklist season 8 episode 16 is going to air on Friday, May 7, and this one could introduce some new questions into the mix. Take, for example, whether or not Liz is working with the Task Force again.

How could this be possible? That’s a great question when you think about everything that we’ve seen these characters go through already. Yet, the Blacklist season 8 episode 16 synopsis suggests that it’s possible, even if that seems like a weird thing to contemplate:

05/07/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Liz and the Task Force track new leads in their investigation of N-13, while Red takes steps to infiltrate Townsend’s criminal organization. TV-14

It is well worth noting that the synopsis doesn’t necessarily mention the parties working together in tandem. They may have the same goal, but that does not mean that they are both working in order to achieve it at the same time or on the same side. The other part of this story with Reddington and Townsend’s organization is interesting in itself. How is James Spader’s character going to achieve this? We have a pretty-hard time thinking that Neville is going to be fine letting a known Reddington associate into the mix, so he’s probably going to need to think creatively here.

For those wondering, the title for this episode is “Nicholas Obenrader,” a sign in itself that we may be getting black to Blacklister-of-the-week stories after somewhat of a break from them as of late. Remember that “Anne” had no number, and the same likely goes for Friday’s “Misere.”

