Blue Bloods season 11 episode 13 spoilers: Is Jamie Reagan in trouble?







It’s true that you’re stuck waiting until Friday, April 30 in order to see Blue Bloods season 11 episode 13, a story that carries with it the title of “Fallen Heroes.” Are we excited for what lies ahead? Absolutely. Yet, we’re also nervous about the state of one Jamie Reagan based on the information out there.

Is there a chance that Jamie could face reprimand, suspension, a demotion, or some other punishment? It certainly seems that way in advance, thanks to what happened with another cop out in the field. This is also one of those storylines where the stakes go beyond just cops in the field; there are a lot of politics at play, and that’s what causes Frank to get involved. Jamie could be punished just for not doing what some other bigwigs want.

For a few more details about the stakes for Jamie, and some of the other storylines, be sure to check out the Blue Bloods season 11 episode 13 synopsis:

“Fallen Heroes” – Jamie faces official reprimand from Frank when he refuses to explain why he contests the arrest report of a fellow officer assaulted in the field, a rising rookie with allies in City Hall. Also, Danny and Baez clash when their lead suspect for the murder of a legendary comedy club owner is one of Danny’s favorite standup comedians, and Eddie balks after she agrees to an undercover assignment for Anthony then learns his informant is Don Voorhees (James Le Gros), a former corrupt parole officer she and Jamie arrested, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 30 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

One of the stories that is the most intriguing to us right now is tied to Danny and Baez. These two characters have grown closer than ever so far this season; what happens when they clash now? Is this something that they can get past quickly? We certainly hope so…

