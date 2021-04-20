New Amsterdam season 3 episode 8 promo: Inequity in childbirth







New Amsterdam season 3 episode 8 is poised to arrive on NBC tomorrow night, and there’s another topical subject at its core. This time around, it’s a story of childbirth. Or, in particular, inequities when it comes to how Black women are treated in the delivery room.

How far will this story (entitled “Catch”) go when it comes to examining this issue? That’s something we’ll have to wait and see on. Some of the statistics you may have heard before, including the higher mortality rate among the African-American community. The promo below suggests that there is distrust in the staff of New Amsterdam to do right by an expectant mother; Max pleads with the patient to allow them to deliver the baby, but there is clearly a push-and-pull that is present here.

The challenge that Ryan Eggold’s character, let alone the rest of the hospital, faces is pretty steep: There are decades of institutional racism and bias that needs to be overcome. Just like we discussed a few episodes back, this is something that will not be conquered overnight. It’s going to take specific steps, plenty of listening, and making sure that proper treatment is available and properly administered. We do have faith in Max, but we also understand he is imperfect. There may be mistakes.

Will there be some other storylines beyond this over the course of this episode? We have to imagine so, especially following the departure of Dr. Kapoor from the hospital. How is everyone handling his exit, and what does that mean when it comes to the future of this story? That’s something that needs to be explored. We also do hope there are more scenes for Max and Helen down the line, given how important their bond is to this overall story.

