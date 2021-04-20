The Blacklist season 8 episode 14 spoilers: Why is Mr. Kaplan back?







If you did not see the promo for The Blacklist season 8 episode 14, there is a rather interesting guest star for “Misere.” We can’t seen Mr. Kaplan on the show in years, and there is a good reason for that. After all, Reddington’s former cleaner is dead! She died amidst a tense stand-off back in season 4, and while we don’t think she’s being revived, the writers have a rather-unique plan to put her front and center.

To the surprise of almost no one, this plan is tied to Elizabeth Keen, the very woman Mr. Kaplan vowed to protect at a very young age, back when she was known as Masha Rostova and Katarina was still around.

While executive producer Jon Bokenkamp did not exactly confirm how Mr. Kaplan is returning to Entertainment Tonight, it’s clear that her presence is important to Liz as we unravel what Megan Boone’s character has been up to as of late:

“We last saw Elizabeth Keen in the fourth episode of this season when she went underground to prepare for her war with Reddington. This next episode — which plays with both time and perspective — will tell Liz’s side of the story … It explores Liz’s journey since we last saw her, and yes… Mr. Kaplan is a part of that journey.”

What are our theories for Kaplan’s return? Either her appearances are flashbacks (perhaps moments that took place that we never before saw?) or they are all in Liz’s head. Maybe she serves as a conscience, or a reminder of what Liz is trying to do. Remember that much of Mr. Kaplan’s goal in season 4 was to protect Liz, even if that meant destroying her former boss along the way.

What do you think is going to be happening with Mr. Kaplan on The Blacklist season 8 episode 14?

