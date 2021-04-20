NCIS season 18 finale spoilers: Wilmer Valderrama on ‘controversial’ end







Just in case you didn’t have reason enough to watch the NCIS season 18 finale, how about we share more from Wilmer Valderrama? This episode (airing on May 25) is going to mark an epic conclusion to this current saga, and there may be some parts of it that no one sees coming.

Given all of the big creative swings that we’ve seen so far this season, we certainly think that the bar is set pretty darn high.

Let’s get the hype train rolling here for a second — in a new interview with TVLine, Wilmer promised a number of jaw-droppers, noting “this episode is really unpredictable. I promise you that you’re not going to see any of this coming.” He also went on to add the following:

It’s a really emotional, controversial type of episode. There’s some action, there are things going on that the fans have been dying to see, and there are some answers they’ve been seeking. People are going to get answers to many of the questions.

What are some of these answers? There’s a chance some of them could be tied to Gibbs’ status on the team moving forward, but we’d also love a story that gives us more closure on Bishop and Torres’ relationship status. Are they together or are they not? There’s a lot for the writers to pay off, and while there is a season 19 guaranteed already, we’re not sure how many cliffhangers they want to leave dangling out there.

