All Rise season 2 episode 13: Prepare for ‘Love’s Illusions’







Want to know when All Rise season 2 episode 13 is coming on the air? Is there another hiatus in the near future? We’ve got a few different things to talk about within this piece…

Let’s kick things off here with this: There is a new episode coming to CBS next week. Not only that, but we know the title: “Love’s Illusions.” So why isn’t the network giving us more details all about it now? We wish we had an answer to that. As of this writing, there is no synopsis out there for it; hopefully, that changes at some point over the next few weeks.

What we’re hoping to see through the end of the season is that there are some unexpected challenges coming for Lola Carmichael, whether they be on the job or away from it. Giving her some more things to overcome really just boosts her power as a character and gives us even more things to be excited about. Who wouldn’t want that in the end? We’re sure that all of the cast members will have something more to do, especially since there are a handful of stories still to go.

Consider the remaining episodes as justification for all of the different breaks in the action we’ve had throughout — it’s at least nice to get some huge batch of episodes to wrap up a season, and hopefully this will give a show like All Rise the lift that it needs to get another season. Its future is still in jeopardy, and we certainly don’t want that to be the case leading into the end of May. There aren’t exactly a lot of shows on CBS quite like it, so it could benefit from having more opportunities to shine.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to All Rise right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to All Rise season 2 episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







