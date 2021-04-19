Are Sierra Aylina McClain, Jim Parrack leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2?







Are Sierra Aylina McClain and Jim Parrack leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star, and their characters of Judd and Grace? We understand the fear that a lot of people may have entering tonight’s new episode — it’s understandable!

When the show last aired a new episode prior to the big hiatus, it was clear that these two characters were knocking on death’s door. The previews that have been shown off so far do nothing to make us feel altogether better about the road ahead. Instead, they just serve as a reminder of how bad of a position the characters are in. We obviously hope that they’re rescued in plenty of time, but this is a world where characters do good; we have to prepare for that.

We’d be shocked if this episode tonight (entitled “Saving Grace”) really does all that much to reveal the truth immediately. Instead, we think that they are going to take their time to slowly draw all of this out. We’ll see flashbacks to the earlier days of their relationship, plus some significant milestones every single step of the way.

If there’s one reason to have hope entering the episode, it’s simply this: We haven’t heard anything suggesting that either Sierra or Jim is leaving entering this episode. It’s either a cause for optimism, or a sign that the two of them are just really good at keeping a secret.

We’ll have an update following tonight’s episode here; be sure to come back when it wraps!

