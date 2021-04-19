Blue Bloods season 11 filming: Is a cast member done filming?







Is everything starting to wind down already when it comes to Blue Bloods season 11? Based on the latest information we have, it does seem that way! We just have to wait and see when everyone else also says goodbye to the set for a spring.

In a recent post on her Instagram, Marisa Ramirez (Baez) confirmed that she was done with production — it’s only fitting that she wrapped her time on the show the same week that it was renewed for a season 12! Pending some horrible surprise, we have to imagine that Baez will be back for more, especially since there is so much more to explore between her and Danny. Maybe their relationship turns romantic, or maybe it stays platonic as friends and colleagues. Either way, we do think that there are a lot of questions that do still need to be answered over the next year or so.

Even though Ramirez is done filming, that does not mean that everyone else is. Cast members tend to wrap production based mostly on their final scene — Baez is only in a certain percentage of every given episode, and there could be some other character plots that are still being finished. (We do wonder if a family dinner scene is still in the words, as Sami Gayle a.k.a. Nicky is back in the New York area. We want at least one more Nicky appearance this season!)

The Blue Bloods season 11 finale is going to air as a two-hour event on Friday, May 14. the show will be going on hiatus this Friday, but will return on April 30. There is a lot to look forward to across the final episodes, and hopefully, CBS will release more info soon.

