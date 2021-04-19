Is 9-1-1: Lone Star new tonight on Fox? The Judd & Grace story







Is 9-1-1: Lone Star new tonight on Fox? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that very question, and also a look ahead! After all, the next installment is going to be an absolutely-enormous one for the characters of Judd and Grace.

Ultimately, herein lies the good news: You will have a chance to see said installment on Fox tonight! The long hiatus is over, and we’re going to have answers to some long-awaited questions sooner rather than later.

Let’s kick things off here with the following: Their lives are on the line in the present. There’s no way around that! A big chunk of this story is going to be all about exploring the past history of these two characters, including how they fell in love and came to be who they are. We just hope that they also survive, since losing one or both of them would be one of the most heartbreaking moments in the series’ history. They are in so many ways the heartbeat of this show — you sense their passion and the sense of unrelenting love that they have for each other.

It’s only fitting that this particular episode carries with it the title of “Saving Grace” — you can get a few more details on what’s next via the synopsis:

Grace and Judd fight for their lives in the aftermath of the horrific car accident, as flashbacks show how a childhood tragedy led Judd to meet Grace and how they ultimately fell in love in the all-new “Saving Grace” spring premiere episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, April 19 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-209) (TV-14 D, L, V)

