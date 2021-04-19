Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox? Is Chimney’s brother in danger?







Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox? We know that we’ve all gone through a rather-long hiatus when it comes to this show, but is it over? Within this article, we’ll give you an answer — not only that, but look a little more towards the future.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead now and share the good news. We know that a lot of you have been waiting forever to see it — the show is back on the air tonight! There could be some huge revelations within this episode (think in terms of Maddie and Chimney’s future), but there is also some danger. In particular, there is some big-time danger coming for Chimney’s brother.

In the sneak peek below for tonight’s episode, the 118 all learn that Albert is in some grave danger, and this is a precursor to them doing everything in their power to help him out. It goes without saying that they would fight to save his life, mostly because this is the sort of thing that they would do to anyone who was in danger.

Hopefully, we do get some resolution on the Albert situation within this episode — if you do want to get a greater sense of the story in general, we have for you below the official 9-1-1 season 4 episode 9 synopsis:

The members of the 118 rush to the site of a hit-and-run that leaves a familiar face in critical condition. Meanwhile, with Buck’s help, Athena investigates the case of a missing woman last seen in a casino and Josh recalls an emergency in 2006 that led him to become a 9-1-1 operator in the all-new “First Responders” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, May 3 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-411) (TV-14 L, V)

