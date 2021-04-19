All American season 3 episode 11 spoilers: A look to ‘The Bigger Picture’







Next week’s All American season 3 episode 11 is entitled “The Bigger Picture,” and in this case there’s so much meaning to these words.

For Spencer, it’s going to be clear that this is a reference to his future. He has to be thinking about college, and for a number of good reasons. He wants to be a part of a quality institution, but it is also a potential path to the NFL. Is he going to find a place that gives him a great chance to succeed? He does have to watch out for a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

Meanwhile, the other major story in this episode is tied to Olivia, who is going to be taking on a story that is relevant to what many people are going through in the world today: Police shootings. The timing of this episode could not be more powerful or heartbreaking, and this is a story that All American has been building towards for most of the season.

Below, we’ve got the All American season 3 episode 11 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

A LITTLE HELP – When a college scout comes to talk to Spencer (Daniel Ezra), he must decide if the strings attached is worth it. Billy (Taye Diggs) realizes that the recruiting game has changed and has an idea on how to help his players. A police shooting of a young black woman hits to close to home for Olivia (Samantha Logan), leaving her to take drastic measures to get justice. Jordan is struggling with everything going on, so Spencer, Asher (Cody Christian) and JJ (guest star Hunter Clowdus) try to help him out. Layla (Greta Onieogou) is inspired by Coop (Bre-Z) when Coop does something selfless and for a good cause. Meanwhile, Grace (Karimah Westbrook) learns something about Principal Carter (guest star Lamon Archey) that shows him in a different light. Michael Evans Behling and Cody Christian also star. Dawn Wilkinson directed the episode written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll & Micah Cyrus. (#311). Original airdate 4/26/2021.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to All American and what’s next

What do you most want to see when it comes to All American season 3 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do check that out, remember to also come back around for some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







