Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X alum Sunday Burquest dead at 50







There’s some more sad news coming out today across the Survivor community. Sunday Burquest, a pastor who competed back on Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X, has passed away at the age of 50 following a lengthy cancer battle. She was first diagnosed last June, but over the past several months did everything that she could to inspire others with her strength and perseverance.

Sunday was remembered on her Survivor season for her insight and enthusiasm; she was popular among her fellow castaways, and made it deep within the merge before being voted out in seventh place. In some ways her casting represented what Survivor was always about: Finding unique people from all walks of life and throwing them into a social and strategic survival game. She was a throwback in the sense that we could’ve easily imagined her on one of the earlier seasons of the show. No matter what season she was on, we imagine that she would do fairly well.

Survivor host/executive producer Jeff Probst was one of many who paid tribute to Sunday on social media, as he wrote the following message:

Sunday Burquest had one of the brightest smiles of any person to ever play Survivor. She radiated kindness and understanding. She seemed to understand better than most, that life is for living, so say yes to life whenever possible. My condolences go out to her family and friends.

When we spoke to Sunday following her being voted out years ago, one of the things that really stood out was her love of people and also her love for the game itself. She spoke about watching the series every week from the start with her family, and how proud they all were of her for trying out and making it as far as she did. Survivor is an adventure of a lifetime for so many people, and we love the Burquest had that opportunity and inspired others along the way. She played the game she loved and made relationships that would last a lifetime.

Our thoughts go out to Sunday’s family, fellow Survivor cast members, and everyone who loved her during this difficult time. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







