Is NCIS: New Orleans new tonight on CBS? Home stretch preparation

As for whether or not this is an answer you’d like to hear, that, unfortunately, is a totally different story. Yet again, we’re in a spot here where the crime procedural is off the air, with the reason this week being that it’s preempted for the ACM Awards. This is something that actually happens ever year in April, so this is not something tied in the slightest to the global health crisis.

Meanwhile, next week NCIS: New Orleans is off the air again, this time due to CBS wanting to avoid competition from the Oscars. Once again, this is something that happens every year, though typically the Oscars air in either February or early March. It’s already been confirmed that new episodes are going to start airing again on May, and this will mark the beginning of the end. We’ve got four more episodes until we say goodbye to Scott Bakula and the rest of the cast, and it’s our hope that in some form, a lot of these stories are linked. We’ve seen the show already try to give some big reveals (including the most recent episode!), and that is likely going to continue.

Do we wish that there were multiple seasons left in the run of NCIS: New Orleans? You better believe so but unfortunately, that’s just not the case. With that very thing in mind, we’re just going to have to take stock in and appreciate what we’ve got, and that includes all the fantastic stories we’ve seen told over the past several years.

