Charmed season 3 episode 11 return date: A timeslot change!







If you are interested in getting either the Charmed season 3 episode 11 return date, or some news on what lies ahead, we’ve got you covered either way!

The first stuff we need to report on here is all about when the show is back — after all, a timeslot change is directly in front of us! There is no new episode next week, and when the show does come back, it will be in a new timeslot on Friday nights. The show is moving back to where it once was alongside Dynasty, and that show is finally about to be back with new episodes. (Batwoman will be shifting back into the Sundays-at-9:00 p.m. timeslot, while Legends of Tomorrow will be airing at 8:00 p.m. starting on May 2.)

Now, we can shift more over to what lies ahead story-wise. Be sure to check out the full Charmed season 3 episode 11 synopsis:

CAUSE AND EFFECT – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) go in search of an ancient relic that will help them cure their magical allergy but find themselves unprepared for the outcome. Josefina (guest star Mareya Salazar) makes an important decision for her future. Also starring Rupert Evans, Poppy Drayton and Jordan Donica. Ken Fink directed the episode written by Natalia Fernandez and Johanna Lee (#311). Original airdate 5/7/2012.

This entire episode feels like one of Newton’s laws — for every reaction there is an equal and opposite reaction. The Charmed Ones may do everything within their power to cure themselves of what ails them, but are they prepared for the outcome? Is there any way for them to be prepared for the outcome? We’re anticipating a lot of chaos over the course of this hour, and we ultimately just hope that it proves to be worth the wait.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Charmed right now

What did you most want to see when it comes to Charmed season 3 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do check that out, remember to keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







