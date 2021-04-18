The Rookie season 3 episode 11 promo: Can Nolan save Professor Ryan?







Tonight is poised to bring us The Rookie season 3 episode 11 on ABC, and to the surprise of no one, there’s a ton of danger ahead. John Nolan is going to face one of his biggest challenges, as he’ll have to think quickly to protect Professor Ryan.

Over the course of her arc this season, Ryan and Nolan have forged a rather fascinating bond. We think that he’s been able to break down some judgments about police officers for her, and in turn, he’s learned a lot in her class about justice and perception. This is one of those relationships that feels genuinely beneficial, one where they are each getting something positive from being around each other.

So when Ryan’s car is attacked by what appears to be a group of white supremacists, Nolan is going to leap into action to save the day. He’ll start by just tailing her, but the moment it becomes clear that a larger attack is ahead, he’ll need to do what he can to save her life. This is going to be intense, and it does also pose some other interesting questions. Take, for example, whether hostage negotiation is really Nolan’s ideal line of work. Just think about it this way — it feels like he’s been doing some form of this for most of the season already. Why not just go ahead and dive into it more head-first? Based on the way that the story is going as of late, we could easily see this.

There are some other interesting stories ahead, including Lucy Chen questioning tonight why Bradfard is being easier on his new rookie cop. Be sure to watch the show tonight for some updates on that — and also, watching live is the best way to ensure that a season 4 happens!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Rookie right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Rookie season 3 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do check that out, remember to keep coming back for all sorts of other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







