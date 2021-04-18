Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? The path to season 13







Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? There are a few different things to break down in this piece, so we’re happy to dive right in!

Let’s begin, though, by going ahead and getting the bad news out of the way: We are still on hiatus when it comes to new episodes of the crime procedural, and we’re going to be waiting a little while longer to see what’s next. How long? Think in terms of another two weeks! The network has already confirmed that the LL Cool J – Chris O’Donnell series will be back come Sunday, May 2 — there isn’t a whole lot of news out there yet, unfortunately, for what lies ahead. For whatever reason, the network is really shying away from giving away details at present.

Odds are, though, you will see a first-look promo at some point next weekend and, to go along with that, we’re really hoping that a full synopsis will follow. We’re getting close to the home stretch of the season, and it’d be nice to have a few things to be excited for!

To go along with this, it’d of course also be nice to learn whether or not a season 13 renewal is going to be happening at CBS. For the time being, the future is more than a little bit ambiguous on that. Even though the network renewed a number of shows (including NCIS proper) this past week, they’re still waiting to give a green light here. Our hope is that the wait is more or less a formality, and that there is still a plan of some sort to get the show back on the air. We do think that the audience is still there, both locally and also all around the globe.

