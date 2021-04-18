Batwoman season 2 episode 12 return date: ‘Initiate Self-Destruct’







Are you curious to learn about Batwoman season 2 episode 12, including when it is set to air on The CW? Go ahead and consider this article your source for all sorts of good stuff!

The first thing that we have to do here, though, is get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new installment of the show on next week. We’re going to be on a brief, one-week hiatus, with the current plan being to see the comic-book series back on Sunday, May 2 at a new time in 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. Its current companion in Charmed is going to be moving to Friday night and for the immediate future, you are going to see Batwoman paired with Legends of Tomorrow.

Want to get a few more details on where things go from here? Then check out the Batwoman season 2 episode 12 synopsis in its entirely below:

WE ALL WEAR MASKS – Ryan (Javicia Leslie) is faced with a difficult decision that could expose her as Batwoman, creating a rift in the Bat Team. Meanwhile, Black Mask’s (guest star Peter Outerbridge) plans for Kate Kane (Wallis Day) begin to unfold. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is reunited with someone from her past, and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) must decide where her loyalty lies. Also starring Dougray Scott, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Glen Winter directed the episode with a story by Zack Siddiqui and teleplay by Jerry Shandy (#212). Original airdate 5/2/21. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

We are certainly excited to see more of how this Kate Kane story is going to unfold, largely because we never would have expected the character back in such a way. Not only that, but Ryan’s struggle is a difficult one — it’s hard to protect your secret identity! Yet, there are also few things more important.

