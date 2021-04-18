Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? New promo expectations







Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Is that something that you can realistically hope for over the next few hours? Within this article, we’ll of course do what we can to break that down — and beyond just that, dive more into what the future holds.

We should kick things off here with the bad news, so let’s go ahead and just spell that out: There is no new episode of The Equalizer on the air tonight. What gives? Well, for CBS this has everything to do with their broadcast of the Academy of Country Music Awards, which is airing at the same time. The network knew in advance they would have a long April hiatus due to both this and the Oscars; with that in mind, they did their best in order to plan things out accordingly.

Luckily, we do know for sure now that Sunday, May 2 is when The Equalizer is going to be back with new episodes. There is no word yet, however, as to precisely what will be coming up! CBS is keeping a tight lid on the story ahead, and the same goes with sharing an official synopsis or just about anything else for what’s to come. Our hope is that following next week’s repeat, you’ll get a first-look promo for what’s going to be coming up. After all, this is when the network tends to give out previews for most of their shows.

Here’s one other big of good news we can give as we close out this article — once The Equalizer is back on the air, there should be new episodes through the remainder of the season. Hopefully that’s something that you can have in the back of your mind as you look towards the future, which we know already includes a season 2 renewal.

