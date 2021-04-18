Call the Midwife season 10: Where is Valerie Dyer, Jennifer Kirby?







Are you watching Call the Midwife season 10 and wondering about the whereabouts of Jennifer Kirby’s character of Valerie Dyer? If so, we understand and are happy to offer up some answers within!

Unfortunately, we don’t think a lot of people out there will be happy with these said answers. After all, Valerie is gone — and we don’t see a lot of evidence that she is returning anytime soon. Kirby chose to depart the series in the off-season, joining a number of other performers including Jessica Raine, Miranda Hart, and Charlotte Ritchie. The reality here is that Call the Midwife is so much more about the ensemble than the individual; we’ve seen a number of people leave in order to do other things and that’s understandable.

As a matter of fact, many performers within the Nonnatus World have since gone on to do great things — take a look, for example, at Emerald Fennell. The actress behind Patsy Mount is now a multi-Oscar nominee for Promising Young Woman, and she also has an exceptional career ahead of her still. We hope that Kirby can move forward and do some excellent things, as well.

When it comes to the long-term future of Valerie as a character, there is one thing we’d remind you of right now: Never say never. There is always a chance that a performer could return to this world, provided of course that the character is still alive. One of our long-term dreams for this series remains that in the final episode, we’ll see a lot of the fantastic people who left over the years. With that, we can see that so many characters found exactly what they wanted out of life — in the end, we do think that this show loves to do whatever it can to make us smile.

