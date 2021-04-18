Blue Bloods season 11 finale: Will Sami Gayle return as Nicky?







To call Blue Bloods season 11 atypical feels like somewhat of an understatement. The entirety of the season has been filmed under rigorous health and safety protocols, and we’ve seen less in the way of familiar locations and big, outdoor scenes.

As it turns out, we’ve also seen far less of Sami Gayle as Nicky Reagan-Boyle. Despite still being listed as a part of the show’s regular cast (at least in press releases), she has been gone for most of the season. The last time that we saw her was in late 2020, at the conclusion of the initial Joe Hill arc.

So is there a chance that the actress could be coming back? Nothing is guaranteed, but it’s at least possible. Judging from Gayle’s latest posts on Instagram (see below), she does appear to be back in the New York City area after spending most of the year in Florida. That does not mean for sure that she will be back filming an episode of Blue Bloods, but the possibility is out there. It does make sense to have her back for the finale, given that this is a celebration of the past several months. We also know that the Joe Hill character could factor into the final episodes, which was tied into Nicky’s last appearance on the show, as well. (The finale will air as a two-hour event on Friday, May 14.)

Could Nicky be a part of Blue Bloods in a full-time capacity down the road? We’d like to see it, mostly because the show has lost some of its cross-generational appeal without her on board. One of the interesting underlying stories in the earlier seasons revolved around whether or not Jack, Nicky, or Sean would get involved in the family business; now, Sean is the only one of these characters we see with some regularity. We’d love to see that change eventually.

What would you potentially want to see for Nicky over the course of the Blue Bloods season 11 finale?

