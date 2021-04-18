Big Brother Canada 9 live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto? (day 51)







Who won the Veto within the Big Brother Canada 9 house today? Stop us when this sounds shocking, but this is one of the more critical ones of the season.

If you did not know, Tera is the Head of Household and Jedson/Beth are the two nominees. Everyone other than the HoH is playing in this competition, so this time around, almost anything can happen. There are a lot of different scenarios on Tera’s mind already, but the best one for her is that nominations aren’t changed. She doesn’t really have much control of what happens with the vote, so the Veto for her is incredibly important. The worst-case scenario for her is Tychon winning, since he could remove either Jed or Beth and then Tera would have to nominate someone else. With only three people voting, Ty and whoever he removes would control things.

So who ended up winning the power and altering the course of this week? Drum roll please … it’d Jedson! He can remove himself from the block if he chooses, but this is where things start to get complicated. If he removes himself, there’s a good chance that Beth goes to jury over Tychon. He could remove Beth and hope for the best, but we’re not sure he would be bold enough to do that.

The plan for Tychon and Jedson both seems to be to convince Tera to put up Breydon, claiming that Beth will be voted out anyone. She’s already told Breydon, though, that he won’t go up. Kiefer is the only other option for replacement nominee, so this really comes down to who of the Sunsetters Tera really wants gone. We think she’d prefer Beth, but will she be given the option?

