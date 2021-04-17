Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, April 17, 2021?







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? If you do find yourself wanting an answer to that question today, we come bearing one!

Unfortunately, we don’t think it’s one that a lot of people out there are going to be eager to hear. After getting a great run of installments over the past few weeks with notable hosts, we’re now in the midst of another hiatus. What makes this one extra-crummy is the simple fact that NBC hasn’t announced a whole lot as of yet when it comes to the show’s future.

So when are you likely to see the show back on the air? Think at some point in May. While SNL could surprise us with a return over the next couple of weeks, what makes the most sense to us is that they come back and deliver another run during the key sweeps period. This is when they often choose to close out the season.

As for what we’re hoping to see, it’d be nice first and foremost to see another alumni host. How about another appearance from a Bill Hader or a Tracy Morgan? Would Eddie Murphy be willing to come back for another go? We’ve already had great stints from Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph, and alumni hosts are almost always gold for this show. With so many people locked up over the past year, nostalgia serves as a welcome escape.

One other thing to watch out for are potential cast exits, even if we don’t want that to be the case. There are several long-tenured cast members who at this point, may choose to walk away. Kenan Thompson seems to be interested in staying put for now, so that causes us to breathe a small sight of relief. We’re still worried about Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant, though.

Once there is more news announced on the next SNL host, of course we’ll have more information over at the link here.

