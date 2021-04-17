Blue Bloods season 11 episode 13 return date for Donnie Wahlberg, cast







Following tonight’s new episode on CBS, are you curious to know the Blue Bloods season 11 episode 13 return date? Is there another hiatus coming around the corner?

Unfortunately, we do come bearing some bad news tonight — there is no installment next week! We’re embarking, however, on what seems to be the final hiatus of the season — given that there are four episodes left and the two-hour finale is set for May 14, there’s no other feasible time for the Donnie Wahlberg – Tom Selleck drama to take a break. Consider this an opportunity to catch your breath, but also know that there are some more episodes coming right around the bend.

We wish that there was some additional insight to share at the moment on what lies ahead but alas, that is not the case. CBS has yet to issue either a promo or additional synopsis for where the story is going from here; all of the finer details are currently left to the imagination.

All we can do at present is look a little bit more towards the long-term. The series is currently filming its season 11 finale, and it’s nice to know in advance that this will not be the series finale. CBS already confirmed a season 12 is on the way! It’s too early to tell whether or not that will be the final season, but we probably are at that point where you have to think about that endgame at every passing opportunity.

No matter how long Blue Bloods lasts, we’ll enjoy the show down to the last drop. It’s familiar, at times funny, and also a celebration of family that you don’t really see on TV anymore.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 11 episode 13?

