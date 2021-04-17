Is Abigail Hawk leaving Blue Bloods, Baker role after big storyline?







Following tonight’s big, Baker-centric episode, is Abigail Hawk set to leave Blue Bloods on CBS? How worried should you be about it? Consider this article your source for everything leaving up to the episode “Happy Endings” airing.

Let’s start this off with why there are so many people worried about the character in the first place — it has to do with her being attacked on the street! That has been hyped up in a number of previews already for this installment, and that is without even mentioning the idea of her quitting the Commissioner’s Office after the fact. She seems okay in the sneak peek below, but is upset over the idea that she cannot work the case out in the field. It’s something that she would’ve been able to do in the past, so she may be left now in a spot where she is itching for a more direct form of justice. That’s why she brings up the idea of walking away.

Would we understand if Baker were to quit her post? Sure, but do we think it will actually happen? Probably not. There’s been no evidence that Hawk is leaving the show entering tonight’s episode. As a matter of fact, we see this as more of a showcase for her as a performer than a farewell. Frank will likely do what he can to look out for her, and we’re sure at some point, we will see one of the series’ signature compromises play out where everyone has a chance to win in some shape or form.

