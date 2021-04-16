Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Get set for ‘Whispers of Death’







Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? If you’re interested in learning more about that, plus some other exciting scoop, we’ve got you covered within!

As per usual, though, we’ll kick things off with the scheduling news — there is a new installment tonight at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, and it carries with it the title of “Whispers of Death.” This is the last installment before a brief hiatus, and it already looks like it’s going to be a ton of fun. For starters, you’ve got a psychic at the center of a case. You can read a little bit more about that courtesy of the attached synopsis:

“Whispers of Death” – A psychic hires Magnum and Higgins to prevent a murder she claims to have foreseen. Also, Katsumoto questions Kumu when her information is found on recovered stolen jewels that once belonged to the infamous Imelda Marcos, and Higgins struggles with whether or not to tell Ethan the truth about her past, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, April 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Meanwhile, the sneak peek below for this episode focuses on something completely different, but also still strange — chicken wings. Magnum, Higgins, and TC are all lectured by Rick about the proper way to consume one, and it is a technique that we’ve never once seen executed in our entire life. It’s strange, a little gross, but to each their own we guess. Good on Rick for trying to find a way to improve his product, though! That’s what all of the characters are commenting on before we even get to the chicken-wing demonstration.

Since we are getting closer to the end of the season, we do expect some larger, more-dramatic teases soon about the endgame … though we may not quite be there yet.

