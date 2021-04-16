Is Megan Boone leaving The Blacklist? Will Liz Keen be returning soon?







Is Megan Boone leaving The Blacklist — and if not, when is Liz Keen returning to the NBC series? If you come into tonight’s episode with these questions, maybe we’ll be able to lend you a helping hand.

We’ll admit that in past installments, the future of Boone as her series-regular character has been a little more uncertain. The actress was silent on social media, and the writers weren’t doing too much in order to reassure fans. Yet, we had always contended that Megan would be back, and there was zero reason for The Blacklist as a show to end things in the way they did for Liz if she was meant to be gone forever.

Here is where we come bearing good news: Not only is Boone a major part of the series still, but she’ll be back before you know it! Regardless of whether or not she turns up tonight during “Anne,” she is set to have a huge role next week in the installment entitled “Misere.” The photo above is from that episode, and over the course of it you will learn much of what Liz has been up do during the weeks that she has been gone from this world. It will be extremely important insofar as context goes, and it should set the stage for the remainder of the season. Our hope is that there are no more Liz hiatuses through the rest of the season; supposedly the show is still doing 22 episodes, so there is a lot of story here still left to tell.

So, for now, let’s all be patient just a little while longer to get Liz’s story…

What do you want to see when Megan Boone returns to The Blacklist?

