Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Reddington, Anne, and more







Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Within this piece, we’ll of course hand over an answer to that question — and while we’re at it, give you a better sense of what the future will hold for James Spader and the rest of the cast.

Given that there was no new episode last week, we would understand if a few of you were feeling a little bit bummed out over the past seven days. Why not make things better now? There is, after all, a new installment in just a matter of hours! This one is entitled “Anne,” and it could be one of the most interesting detours we’ve seen on the show yet.

If you think about where Reddington was on this past episode, he may be in a position where he’s feeling himself a little bit. He just put his “Friend From the East” in his place, and with Rakitin out of the picture, he may feel a little more secure. Maybe that’s why he thinks he can get away with these secret visits to the woman he first met at the park.

However, we already know from the previews that are out there that danger will follow Reddington to Anne’s home. In particular, be prepared to see Neville Townsend issue all sorts of chaos entering this episode. We’re worried that something will happen to Anne, just like we are also worried that she will turn out to be some sort of secret spy working for Liz. We suppose that anything is theoretically possible, and we’re just happy to be getting a firm answer on all of this in just a matter of hours.

What do you want to see on The Blacklist when it returns to the air tonight?

