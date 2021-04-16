NCIS season 18 episode 12 video: Gibbs, Marcie Warren reunite again







We heard going into Tuesday night’s NCIS season 18 episode 12 that Pam Dawber would be back as Marcie Warren, and our immediate reaction was simple: Why?

Let’s be clear — it’s not because we’re upset. Pam was great in her first appearance! We just weren’t sure what other role her character would have. The article with Gibbs came out! He was able to have his voice heard, and it felt like much of that was wrapped up.

In the sneak peek below, however, you can see Marcie back at the restaurant, coincidentally (or not?) at the same exact time Gibbs is there. What’s going on? She’s able to figure out through talking with him that he’s bored and looking for something to do. It makes sense that Gibbs would miss work, though he’s probably not willing to do anything to rush back to work, either. He’s standing on his principles of right and wrong — hence, him deciding to speak with Marcie in the first place.

Could Marcie recruit him to investigate stories for her? That feels like a definite possibility, though we are a little suspicious about why she is still around. It doesn’t seem like she was popping up at the diner all that much before meeting Gibbs; is the pie and coffee there really that good that it’s worth her now being a regular? Or, is she aware that Gibbs could end up being a bit bored and she has some potential use for him? This is at least something worth following over the next few weeks.

