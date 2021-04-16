The Blacklist season 8 episode 13 sneak peek: Anne comforts Reddington







The Blacklist season 8 episode 13 is poised to arrive on NBC tonight, and it may be the most fascinating one of the season for Raymond Reddington.

Why is that? So much of it now has to do with this emotional attachment that he’s built up with Anne. Despite the obvious danger that he puts her in by being around her, he still can’t resist paying her a visit. He represents a part of himself that he may never have — normalcy. He’s been stripped of that for so long with this extensive “30-year project” that he is supposedly nearing the end of at present.

In the sneak peek below, Reddington tries to open up about the woes of the world without quite specifying what they are. Anne mentions that she wants to carry some of his burdens, but in true Reddington fashion, he changes the subject and asks her to dance.

Is it possible Anne wants more information because she’s a traitor? We know that this is a prevailing theory that a lot of people out there have. It is possible that she is a secret Liz Keen plant or something in that vein but for now, we’re going to keep hoping otherwise. We like the idea more that she represents a part of Reddington he may never 100% have, even if he desperately wants to. Hopefully, we’ll get answers tonight — we say that especially knowing that Liz will be back in the world of the show sooner rather than later.

Do you think Anne is in serious danger on The Blacklist season 8 episode 13?

