Big Brother Canada 9 interview: Tina Thistle on eviction, Kiefer’s game







Last night Tina Thistle became the third person sent to the Big Brother Canada 9 jury house, and we do think a certain part of her exit had to do with bad luck. For most of the week, it didn’t seem like she’d be the target. First, it was Tera who all eyes were on, but then she won the Veto. Then, it seemed for a while that Kiefer was going to be the one sent out the door.

In the end, though, Tina was voted out, with the only vote to save her coming from Tera. So do you want to hear more of her thoughts on the game overall?

To watch our new Big Brother Canada 9 exit interview, you can do that below! After you watch, remember to also subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other discussions; we’ll have more coming and we don’t want you to miss them.

In the video below, Tina talks through what it was like over the course of the past few days in the house, and also talks through whose game surprised her and if she thinks she would still be out of the house if she was on the block alongside Breydon. We also talk about the Fake Double Eviction twist that was first announced last night — why couldn’t Rohan, Victoria, or Tina be included in that? There are a lot of things we’re left to wonder.

Tina’s game overall was fascinating to watch — she was pretty strong socially in the early going, but she probably had too many pacts going on and was a tad too transparent with some of them. Also, she got to a point where she needed to win a little bit more to protect herself and couldn’t end up doing it.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Big Brother Canada right now

Are you going to miss Tina Thistle being a part of Big Brother Canada 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







