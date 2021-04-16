Big Brother Canada 9 spoilers: Who won HoH? (day 48)







Following tonight’s Big Brother Canada 9 eviction, who end up winning the next HoH? Within this piece, we’ll dive into that!

Going into the competition, one of the things that we were the most curious about was if Kiefer would finally realize that he needs to flip on the guys. They considered getting rid of him this week! It’s clear that Tychon, Jedson, and Beth are a clear three. Meanwhile, Tera, Breydon, and Kiefer are all on the outside of that to varying degrees. A Tera HoH would be absolute chaos and at the moment, but Breydon would also be fun just to see the Sunsetters start to panic.

The HoH competition tonight was one that the remaining houseguests were able to complete on the show — they listened to messages from former houseguests, and it was really all a measure of how much they remembered. We’ve seen plenty of these competitions over the years — you know how the story goes here.

What made this competition a little more challenging was that there was more than two choices for every question/clue — there was less luck thrown in here and it was more about legitimate skill. Tera was the first person to get a solo lead.

After the commercial break, it was official: Tera was the new Head of Household! This is one of the best-case scenarios for those who want chaos in the game. If she wants to make a huge move, she should go ahead and nominate both Tychon and Jedson. Beth can be a replacement nominee, and if she wins and takes off Jed, Kiefer can then go up.

