Law & Order: Organized Crime episode 4 spoilers: Is Benson involved?







Next week on Law & Order: Organized Crime episode 4, we’re going to bear witness to “The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of.” That’s an awesome title, right? It’s also a story that will reestablish the bond that’s there between Benson and Stabler.

One of the things that Organized Crime has done a great job at so far is not just pretending as though everything was instantly okay between these two characters again. It’s a journey, and it’s one that could continue to have its tumultuous moments. What makes episode 4 notable in our mind is the idea of Benson spending some time with Stabler’s family — it is a reminder that is like family to Elliot, though that does in a way make the lost contact all the more painful.

So what’s going on with some of the other stories? We can’t forget, after all, that there is a power struggle at the heart of the show, and we imagine that Stabler will be battling Wheatley and his whole family for the remainder of the season. The Law & Order: Organized Crime episode 4 synopsis offers up a little more insight all about what lies ahead:

04/22/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : While the Wheatleys celebrate an important birthday, Benson joins a Stabler family gathering. Bell investigates an accidental death. Jet gets some off-site experience. TV-14

By the end of this episode, we’ll see where things go, and we have to imagine that the story will progress in an epic direction. Let’s just hope that there is no more tragedy the rest of the season…

Oh, and while we’re at it, can we continue to hope for awesome ratings? To date, NBC has to be pretty thrilled with the performance of this show.

