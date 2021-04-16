Manifest season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Will ‘Tailspin’ bring more reveals?







If there’s one thing we can say entering Manifest season 3 episode 4, it’s this: This show does love to keep you guessing. You got another reminder of that at the end of tonight’s episode, and we’ve got a feeling moving forward that things are going to stay crazy. With a very specific episode order and a fast-accelerating storyline, this makes a lot of sense to us.

Then, you have to go ahead and remember the title for this upcoming episode: “Tailspin.” We understand that all of the titles here are airplane-themed, but even with that, this is a name that absolutely puts a lump in our throat. Some bad stuff could be happening, but maybe there will be some big reveals along the way.

Want some teases? Below, we’ve got the full Manifest season 3 episode 4 synopsis with some other news on what lies ahead:

04/22/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Ben and Saanvi join forces with Vance in his newest venture to understand Flight 828. Michaela and Zeke adjust to their new home life together, but pivot in order to aid a non-passenger with a looming Death Date of their own. Olive gets a taste of heartwarming normalcy with a very Manifest prom. TV-PG

While we know that Olive storyline may not feel as important on the surface, things like that are critical to the success of Manifest in the long-term. This is a show that has to constantly find the balance between normalcy and the larger mythology, and we like to remember along the way that Olive hasn’t gone through the same experience as the Passengers. She actually had some semblance of a normal life (albeit with tragedy) during the time her father and brother were both gone.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Manifest

What do you want to see when it comes to Manifest season 3 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, stick around — there are some more updates ahead on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







