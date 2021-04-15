The Blacklist season 8 episode 14 spoilers: What is Skip Hadley’s role?







When The Blacklist season 8 episode 14 airs on NBC in a little more than a week, it’s been confirmed we’ll see Elizabeth Keen. But what about the story beyond that? There is, after all, so much more that is going to be explored through “Misere,” including some of the people she’s working with.

At the center of all of this, of course, is going to be none other than Skip Hadley. We actually don’t know all that much about him, save for him agreeing to betray Marvin Gerard/Reddington and work for her instead. He’s been everything from a lawyer to a fixer and facilitator, but how did he get so good at all of this? What sort of counsel is he offering?

The photo above is one of many that has been released for this episode in advance, and you can see here that Liz is more in the power position. She’s sitting down and clearly asking Skip some sort of pertinent question. Based on the presence of an oven mitt and some dining utensils, it’s also clear that this is a fairly domestic setting. Could this be her safehouse?

Through “Misere,” we’ll have a chance to see if Skip is working for some other power or has an agenda of his own. What we do know at present is that this episode will chronicle everything that Liz has been doing over the past several hours, from her teaming up with Townsend to potentially her endgame. All of this could prove essential in us learning more about how the remainder of season 8 will go.

What do you want to see when it comes to Liz Keen’s story on The Blacklist season 8 episode 14?

